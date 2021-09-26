Dragon Ball Super Flashback Reveals Granolah’s Mom

Dragon Ball Super has revealed Granolah’s mother with a surprising flashback in the newest chapter of the manga series! The Granolah the Survivor arc has reached an interesting new phase as following Goku and Vegeta’s losses to the titular Granolah, fans are beginning to learn much more about what makes this foe tick. He had been driven so much about his desire for revenge after the destruction of his planet and people that he was willing to give up the rest of his life span in order to quickly gain the strength to finally taken down the root of his problems, Freeza and the Saiyans.

As Granolah fights against two Saiyans and learns more about the past, his resolve has begun to shake as well with Vegeta continuing to prod him about his current trajectory. Granolah is heading down a dark path the more he fights, and the more he increases his power, but Vegeta brought him back to his senses with the newest chapter of the series. By bringing the fight to the Sugarians’ colony on the planet and “forcing” Granolah to take action, it unexpectedly sparks a flashback that reveals Granolah’s mother.

Chapter 76 of the series continues the fight between Vegeta and Granolah, and although Vegeta has clearly reached his limits of the Ultra Ego form, it also seemed like he had a plan in mind as one of his attacks pushes Granolah into the Sugarians’ colony. Although Granolah is anxious to get away from the area, he keeps on attacking as Vegeta goads him further by highlighting the fact that Granolah was lying about not caring about anything at all.

This puts an ugly mirror to Granolah as he sees that his fighting has scared some Sugarians just as he was once scared by the Saiyans as a child. Seeing a mother and child cowering in fear makes him remember how he once jumped into his mother’s arms in the same way in an attempt to hide from the Saiyans’ destruction. But the flashback ends just as how the young Granolah and his mother were in trouble, and he further continues to dwell in that same rage and destruction.

This flashback is only one of seemingly several important reveals that the series has planned for Granolah, and could be the first indication that he’ll soon be changing his ways. At the very least, he soon needs to truly realize that he’s only continuing a terrible cycle of violence that once took away his mother as well. But what did you think of this flashback? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!