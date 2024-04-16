Dragon Ball Super Artist Celebrates Android 16 With New Tribute

The world of Dragon Ball is vast, and over the decade, it has welcomed a ton of characters. From King Piccolo to Vegeta and Whis, the list goes on and on. Now, the artist behind Dragon Ball Super is pushing forward with a new character tribute, and it puts the man behind Android 16 center stage.

As you can see below, the artwork comes courtesy of Toyotaro as the artist posted a new illustration. The artwork, which comes from Dragon Ball Super's Interval Special, is all about the Red Ribbon Army. The piece puts Gevo in focus, and of course, the man looks just like Android 16.

Of course, this link is no surprise. In Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the world learned Gevo was a simple soldier in the Red Ribbon Army, and he was the son of Dr. Gero. Down the line, Gevo became the blueprint for Android 16. The reveal brought even more background to android that Dragon Ball fans came to respect. And now, Toyotaro has paid the soldier special tribute.

This new art is definitely a surprise given Toyotaro's schedule as of late. Last month, the artist brought the most recent chapter of Dragon Ball Super to life, and it closed the Super Hero arc. The big release was the manga's first since series creator Akira Toriyama passed away. In light of the chapter, Dragon Ball Super announced its manga was taking an indefinite hiatus. But even when he's on a break, it seems Toyotaro is still keeping busy with the series.

If you are not caught up on Dragon Ball Super, now is a great time to plug in. You can find the manga on the Shonen Jump app. So for more info on the series, you can read the official synopsis of Dragon Ball Super below:

"Having defeated Boo, Goku is starting to get bored with his life on Earth. His wife, Chi-chi, wants him to get a job, but all he wants to do is train and fight stronger enemies. Elsewhere in the universe, the God of Destruction, Beerus, and his attendant Whis are traveling from planet to planet in search of food and entertainment. After blowing up some hapless victims, Beerus is reminded of a man from his dreams with the moniker "Super Saiyan God," or something like that... The God of Destruction sets his sights on Earth to track down this mysterious man! Maybe this will give Goku something to do?"

