Yes, Android 18 Just Had To Fight For Her Man

The manga run of Dragon Ball Super has made many changes to the Tournament of Power’s eliminations, and this has been divisive among fans of the anime’s version of the events. But these changes can sometimes be hilarious.

While the manga does not give Ribrianne and Android 18’s fight the same attention and love it had in the anime, it does give a great nugget in seeing Android 18 fighting for Krillin after Ribrianne reveals a crush on him.

This is amazing and I cannot be convinced otherwise. pic.twitter.com/x5AzLxXlCI — Terez (@Terez27) May 23, 2018

In the manga, Ribrianne and Android 18 come to blows like they did in the anime. But when Krillin cheers for her in the stands, Ribrianne takes a moment to ask Android 18, “Who exactly is that gorgeous man?” When Android 18 responds that Krillin is her husband, Ribrianne is angered that “an ugly beast” like Android 18 would be “married to such a fine specimen.”

The other Kamikaze Fireballs then explain how Krillin in Universe 2 with his “bald head, and no nose” and “pleasingly simple features” is “beyond perfection.” Unfortunately, the hilarity of their encounter doesn’t go the same lengths it did in the anime as their fight is interrupted by Universe 4’s tricky invisible fight Gamisaras.

Both of them are quickly eliminated after this moment, and it’s definitely one of the more stinging elimination order changes in the manga as fans were hoping for 18 to get the same amount of “screen time” she did in the original Tournament of Power.

