Dragon Ball Super Artist Reveals Shocking Fact About Current Power Levels

Dragon Ball Daima has ended but the shonen franchise isn’t finished just yet. Despite the tragic passing of Akira Toriyama, the series is planning to continue its story for decades according to producers. While Dragon Ball Super has yet to reveal when its manga will return and if it is returning to the small screen, the shonen sequel’s artist still has plenty to talk about. In a new quote, Toyotaro reveals just how strong the Z-Fighters are in relation to one another and whether one of the anime heroes stands as the strongest of them all.

In creating the newest manga volume for Dragon Ball Super, Toyotaro reveals that he believes that Ultra Instinct Goku, Ultra Ego Vegeta, Broly, Orange Piccolo, and Gohan Beast are on an even playing field. The manga artist also confirms that Frieza and his new transformation is leagues above our heroes, “I wanted to show all five of them being equally matched, so I went with this setup. I poured more effort into this than any cover I’ve ever done—and to be honest, I might not be able to spend this much time on a cover again. Oh, and on the back, there’s Black Frieza… that power gap he’s got is seriously intriguing.”

Z-Fighter Power Levels

While this doesn’t necessarily mean that all the heroes are at the same power level in Dragon Ball Super, Toyotaro believes that Goku, Vegeta, Gohan, Piccolo, and Broly are still within proximity to one another in overall strength. While readers did witness Gohan take on several of the others in the latest chapters of the manga sequel, a definitive victor was never truly confirmed. Based on the events of Super Hero, it’s safe to assume that Piccolo is at the bottom of the ladder in terms of sheer strength as he was unable to defeat Cell Max during their fight, while Gohan Beast was able to take down the genetic nightmare.

One of the early elements that Akira Toriyama’s story had to do away with was attributing numbers to power levels. Both the Saiyan and Frieza Sagas saw heroes and villains alike given stats to determine just how powerful they were, but now that characters can effectively destroy galaxies by sneezing, it makes sense that numbers had to fall to the wayside. If characters’ power levels were read by scouters at this point, we have to imagine that they would hit the billions, if not trillions, when it comes to the strength that rivals the gods.

Dragon Ball Super’s Return

Earlier this year, Toyotaro helped to release one of the final manga chapters from Akira Toriyama, telling the story of how Goten and Trunks decided to become the new Saiyamen. On top of the manga’s return being a mystery, shonen fans are debating just where the series will go in the future for its story. Considering Black Frieza is the biggest threat who is facing Universe Seven at the moment, we have to imagine that the alien despot will be front and center in the manga’s next big arc.

