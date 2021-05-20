Dragon Ball Super Teases Goku's Hidden Transformation

✖

Dragon Ball Super has put out a new chapter, and as always, fans have been quick to pick up on what is happening. The big update followed Goku and Vegeta as the pair made their arrival on Planet Cereal. It seems our heroes are about to come face to face with their new foe at last, and Dragon Ball Super might be teasing something unexpected about Goku's arsenal.

If you have checked out the new chapter, you will know that Dragon Ball Super brings Goku to Granolah very quickly. The sniper is able to get some damning potshots on the Saiyan before they talk one on. It is there Granolah calls out Goku for going easy on him, and Granolah is tired of being taken too lightly.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

"You're still concealing your power, aren't you?," Granolah asks. Of course, Goku agrees as he hasn't even gone Super Saiyan Blue at this point, and he says the following:

"You're right. I've still got an even stronger transformation."

After this confession is made, Granolah perks up in a big way, and it seems he is ready to fight Goku to his fullest. Our hero is eager to tease out his full strength as their fight goes on, but he might regret holding back. Granolah has been made the strongest fighter in the universe, and he has shown his power backs up the claim. It seems the Cerealian could even make Beerus sweat, so you know Granolah isn't holding back right now.

Now, Dragon Ball Super fans are beginning to wonder whether the hidden form Goku mentioned is known already. He could be referring to the Ultra Instinct form that is mastered, but he has already used the technique on Granolah. This has made fans consider whether Goku has found a different Ultra Instinct form, so readers better keep a close eye on the Saiyan right now!

What do you think of Goku's tease here? What can of transformation do you think our hero is hiding?