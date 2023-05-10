Dragon Ball Super Reveals First Look at Chapter 93

Dragon Ball Super's manga is gearing up for the next major phase of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero arc for its next chapter, and now fans have gotten the first look at what's next with the first sneak peek at Chapter 93 of the series! Dragon Ball Super's manga has kicked off a special adaptation of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero feature film, and that means we are starting to see how the manga is taking on some of the events we have already seen in action in the anime. But there have been a few changes thus far.

The first couple of chapters have introduced a few small differences from how things played out in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, and there's a hope that the same happens with the next chapter. After officially introducing Broly to the Dragon Ball Super manga with the previous chapter, the first look at Chapter 93 is teasing a bit more of Goku's fight against Broly. Which could end up fleshing out much more of the very short brawl seen in the movie. Check it out below as spotted by @DbsHype on Twitter:

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 93 First Draft.



More drafts release May 12th, 10AM JST pic.twitter.com/PIbB7eElDW — Hype (@DbsHype) May 8, 2023

How to Read Dragon Ball Super Chapter 93

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 93 will be officially releasing on Thursday, May 18th, and it will be continuing with the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero arc. Fans have seen elements of the movie's plot making their way to the manga's recent chapters, but this fight between Goku and Broly is particularly interesting. It wasn't very long in the movie itself as Goku and Vegeta's plot isn't important to the movie overall, but it's already been given a great deal of attention in the manga.

But as the Dragon Ball Super manga continues through the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero arc, it also means we're eventually going to see some of the movie's brand new power ups and fights making their way to the pages soon enough. This includes fan favorites such as Orange Piccolo and Gohan Beast, and it's only a matter of time before we all see it go down.

What are you hoping to see in Dragon Ball Super's next chapter? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!