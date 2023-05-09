Dragon Ball Fans Are Celebrating Goku and Piccolo Day

Dragon Ball fans are going all out for two of the series' biggest fighters as they celebrate both Goku and Piccolo day today! The Dragon Ball franchise is inching closer and closer to its milestone 40th Anniversary, and Goku and Piccolo have been involved in some of the biggest moments over all of that time. May 9th is officially known as "Goku Day" due to the way the number 5 and number 9 are read as "Go" and "Ku" in Japanese kanji, but a hilarious moment from the series itself early on saw King Piccolo declare May 9th as Piccolo Day in the official canon.

Therefore every year fans have hilariously not only celebrated Goku Day to honor their favorite Saiyan fighter, but they are also sure to remind fans that it's Piccolo Day as well. This has led to all kinds of cool and fun tributes from Dragon Ball fans all over the world, and there's no signs of that love for the main duo slowing down any time soon as the years continue. Given they have been involved in so many huge moments, it's no mystery why.

