Dragon Ball Fans Are Celebrating Goku and Piccolo Day
Dragon Ball fans are going all out for two of the series' biggest fighters as they celebrate both Goku and Piccolo day today! The Dragon Ball franchise is inching closer and closer to its milestone 40th Anniversary, and Goku and Piccolo have been involved in some of the biggest moments over all of that time. May 9th is officially known as "Goku Day" due to the way the number 5 and number 9 are read as "Go" and "Ku" in Japanese kanji, but a hilarious moment from the series itself early on saw King Piccolo declare May 9th as Piccolo Day in the official canon.
Therefore every year fans have hilariously not only celebrated Goku Day to honor their favorite Saiyan fighter, but they are also sure to remind fans that it's Piccolo Day as well. This has led to all kinds of cool and fun tributes from Dragon Ball fans all over the world, and there's no signs of that love for the main duo slowing down any time soon as the years continue. Given they have been involved in so many huge moments, it's no mystery why.
Read on to see what fans are saying about Goku and Piccolo Day below, and let us know about your favorite Goku and Piccolo moments in Dragon Ball's anime and manga in the comments!
Toei Animation Celebrates!
prevnext
HAPPY GOKU DAY!!! (5.9) 🐉🙌 pic.twitter.com/cYmTnKnaXM— Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) May 9, 2023
Artists Have Come Together to Celebrate Goku!
prevnext
HUGE Goku Day Collab!
20+ artists— XENO•Art🎨 (open slots) (@Xeno5132) May 9, 2023
1 character to bring us together
#悟空の日 #悟空の日2023 #GokuDay pic.twitter.com/Q38G4L3cWC
One of Goku's Biggest Moments Yet!
prevnext
It’s Goku Day, so here’s the clip that broke the internet 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/9df2IVNVuW— s̑̈ (@skyblonded) May 9, 2023
Even Barcelona is Celebrating!
prevnext
Happy International Goku Day! 🦸♂️🔮🐉 pic.twitter.com/JJ5iYDqjkv— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 9, 2023
Goku's Done So Much!
prevnext
HAPPY GOKU DAY EVERYONE!!!! 🐉🔥 pic.twitter.com/QNQBdPW1eA— Zero Gravity 💫 | CEO of Kid Goku | (@Z3RO_GRAVITY_) May 9, 2023
Don't Forget It's Piccolo Day Too!
prevnext
It's also Piccolo Day in Japan! pic.twitter.com/SZAEfsMa3Q— Dragon Ball Perfect Shots (@DBPerfectShots) May 8, 2023
Goku and Piccolo Have Unlocked Many Forms!
prevnext
Happy Piccolo Day and Goku Day!
Collab with @/LibraAlexander0 pic.twitter.com/EgCIbu9XDy— GoketerHC (@GoketerHC) May 9, 2023
Going All Out for Piccolo Day!
prevnext
Happy Piccolo Day! -ピッコロ記念 pic.twitter.com/lF2ssdOVCf— amartbee 🐝 (@amartbee) May 9, 2023
Piccolo Goes to Burger King!
prevnext
happy piccolo day to all who celebrate (they took him to burger king) pic.twitter.com/PccZQniA1C— CASUALRAD!? (@CASUALRAD) May 9, 2023
Piccolo's Such a Good Guy!
prev
Piccolo Pays off your layaway— Grongo Art (Comms Open) (@GrongoA) May 8, 2023
Happy Piccolo Day! pic.twitter.com/HVw9DMNUCH