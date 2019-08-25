Dragon Ball Super Teases Moro’s Plans for Earth

Dragon Ball Super has been busy with its latest arc, and the manga has plenty more to share before it ends. The Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc has kept fans engaged for months now in print, and its galactic setting has kept readers guessing what’s coming next. And as it turns out, that next step seems to involve Earth.

Yes, that’s right. Moro’s gang is coming to Earth, so the planet better enjoy its peace while it can.

Recently, Dragon Ball Super saw its latest chapter go live, and it was there fans learned what Moro’s gang is up to. All of the criminals he gathered to support him are razing planets all over Universe 7 for loot, and one of them overheard something big about Earth.

“That puny agent of theirs said that on some planet named Earth, they call Blue Aurum Sky-Gold instead,” one of Moro’s supporters informs their gang.

“Well, what’re we waiting for? Let’s amble on over to Earth,” the gang leader says.

Clearly, one of Moro’s gangs is ready to grab some Blue Aurum swag from Earth, and they aren’t going to be nice about it. Luckily for Earth, they have plenty of powerful fighters willing to go to bat for it. Piccolo and Gohan are only some of the fighters willing to go to war, and there are even guys like Yamcha out there. Now, fans just have to wait and see which heroes greet the Moro gang before part of the planet turns into a battlefield.

