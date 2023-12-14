Dragon Ball Super Chapter 100 First Look Released

Dragon Ball Super is gearing up for the release of its milestone 100th chapter of the manga, and now fans have gotten the first look at what to expect from the next big issue! Dragon Ball Super's manga has been working its way through an adaptation of the events of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie, and the last year or so of chapters fans have seen direct one to one scenes. But this arc is gearing up for its grand finale as the climax of the fight against Cell Max had reached a fever pitch in the previous chapter.

Dragon Ball Super's manga reached the final moments of the fight against Cell Max as Orange Piccolo and Gohan Beast held down the massive android and were preparing to unleash a final Special Beam Cannon to end the fight as seen in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. This cut away and left fans on a cliffhanger for the next chapter of the series, and that's what's being showcased in the first rough draft for Dragon Ball Super Chapter 100. Check it out as spotted by @DbsHype on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 100 Draft, yes only a single page this month. pic.twitter.com/ELIkVseSKq — Hype (@DbsHype) December 14, 2023

What's Coming in Dragon Ball Super Chapter 100?

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 100 will be officially releasing with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library on Wednesday, December 20th. It will be free to read (along with the two other most recent chapters of the series), and will be bringing the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero arc to an end. With that being the last of the anime to adapt, there are many questions about where the series can go from this point on. Especially as the potential start to a new arc could happen in the chapter as well.

Dragon Ball Super previously teased a version of Frieza that had trained to become the strongest warrior in the universe before the events of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero kicked off, and fans have been waiting ever since to see more of this new Frieza in action. As Goku and Vegeta reach godly new levels of strength (and have brought Broly into their training), and Gohan and Piccolo reaching these levels through the Cell Max fight, the scale is on a whole new plane should the series take the fight further in the next chapter and beyond.

What are you hoping to see in Dragon Ball Super Chapter 100? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!