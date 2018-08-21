‘Dragon Ball Super’ Gives Gohan His Biggest Power-Up Yet

Dragon Ball Super‘s anime may not have given Gohan the glow-up fans wanted, but that does not mean the series is done with him. These days, the manga is sharing its take on the Tournament of Power, and it made a major change to Gohan’s arc.

This week, Dragon Ball Super fans were gifted with the manga’s latest chapter, and the update held nothing back. While Goku tried to break his own limits, Gohan took over his dad’s fight with Kefla. The older man challenges the Super Saiyan fusion to battle, and fans were not sure how the fight would turn out.

Oh, and they definitely didn’t expect Gohan to smash the fusion as hard as he did. Talk about a change of pace from his academic days, yeah?

Gohan and Kefla double knockout…!!! pic.twitter.com/LsP5XMGWxv — Crt (@taddlelegacy) August 17, 2018

It’s no secret that Kefla is strong, but Gohan going toe-to-toe with the Super Saiyan fusion shows how strong the hero really is. Shortly before the fusion went down, Super Saiyan Kale easily whipped Golden Freeza and nearly took out Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta after outing Cabba. The girl then fused with Caulifla, a prodigal Super Saiyan in her own right. With Fusion acting as a power multiplier, Kefla’s strength should be off the charts, but Gohan is able to fend her off with just his Ultimate form.

Given Dragon Ball Super‘s loose power-scaling, fans are taking the comeback with a grain of salt. Still, plenty are thriving off Gohan’s big turnaround. After peaking at a teen, fans were gutted to see Gohan put away martial arts in favor of a family life. Now, it looks like Ultimate Gohan can do both in the manga scrounge out a double knockout against Kefla if he really tries.

If you are interested in the anime series, Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings and Adult Swim on weeknights. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV and Crunchyroll.