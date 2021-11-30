Dragon Ball Super Reveals Monaito’s Biggest Regret

Dragon Ball Super explored Monaito’s biggest regrets with the newest chapter of the manga series! Granolah and Monaito’s relationship has been one of the more intriguing parts of the Granolah the Survivor arc thus far as it not only highlighted how good hearted Granolah is at the end of the day, but complicates things by forcing Monaito into the middle of many of the biggest events of Granolah’s life by proxy. This is especially true as his Dragon Balls have become the center of the arc’s main conflicts.

This was complicated even further with the recent chapters of the series as Monaito has been revealing the real truth of Granolah’s past to Granolah and has drawn the ire of the Cerealian because as Granolah sees it, Monaito has been lying to him for his entire life. As Monaito breaks this down in the newest chapter of the series, his biggest regret is that he had to lie to Granolah to save him and didn’t try his best to free himself from the clutches of the Heeters for all of these years knowing full well Granolah would be hurt by the truth.

Chapter 78 of the series continues Monaito’s explanation of the past, and he reveals that he and Granolah were indeed saved by Bardock (who did end up defeating Gas in their initial fight years ago). A flashback reveals that Elec and the Heeters decided to hire a young Granolah after he had made a name for himself as a bounty hunter, and forced Monaito to keep the fact that they had killed Granolah’s mother a secret. If he said anything, Elec would kill them both on the spot. It’s this that Monaito confesses to Goku that he regrets making the wrong choice.

He regrets decided to keep the truth a secret rather than die, but Goku easies his worry by telling him that it’s not his fault as it was the only way to keep the both of them alive. Now Monaito has unwillingly become a participant in an even uglier situation that certainly wasn’t helped by his lie, and while he made the right choice back then, it’s still something Monaito has to bear as this new conflict gets uglier with powers granted by his own Dragon Balls.

