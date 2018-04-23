‘Dragon Ball Super’ Sheds Light On Perfected Super Saiyan Blue

The manga run of Dragon Ball Super has been surprising fans with how many changes it is making to the way the Tournament of Power is progressing. Along with changing which order characters are eliminated in, it’s also answering questions fans have had since the anime series.

The idea of a “perfected” Super Saiyan Blue was presented in the manga, as a way to compensate for Super Saiyan Blue Kaio-Ken, and the Tournament of Power just clarified just how strong perfected Super Saiyan Blue Goku is.

Pretty much the same as the “he’s already using SSB Kaio-Ken x10” line from the anime (which was itself recycled from the Namek arc). Another example of how perfected SSB is the manga equivalent of SSB Kaio-Ken. pic.twitter.com/SeSs03Fqao — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) April 21, 2018

In the latest chapter of the manga, Whis echoes what many fans had suspected of Super Saiyan Blue’s portrayal in the manga and that it’s currently Goku‘s peak form. Goku blending Super Saiyan Blue with his Kaio-Ken technique was an anime only technique, and to compensate, the manga version of Super Saiyan Blue Goku has a perfected form that is on the same level.

This is just the latest example of the manga making perfected Super Saiyan Blue the equivalent of Super Saiyan Blue Kaio-Ken, and it unfortunately also casts doubt on the likelihood of other anime specific forms like Super Saiyan Blue Evolution Vegeta showing up.

But surely fans won’t mind the changes to Super Saiyan Blue as long as Goku’s famous final transformation into the Ultra Instinct state still has a chance to appear.

The first Dragon Ball Super film is set to release this December in Japan, and it has just released its first trailer. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and character designs.