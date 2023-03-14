Dragon Ball Super Promo Reveals Pan's Big Dream

Dragon Ball Super recently brought to a close the manga storyline focusing on Goten and Trunks in their high-school years. With the Shonen Jump story set to adapt the latest film of the franchise, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, readers were left wondering if the adaptation would add any new information not seen in the movie. Luckily, it seems as though the first upcoming chapter has already dropped scenes that didn't make the cut when it came to Super Hero's run time.

The latest Dragon Ball Super movie gave us a Pan who was no longer a baby, instead attending school as a toddler while also being trained by Piccolo akin to her father during the early days of Dragon Ball Z. While the daughter of Gohan and Videl didn't go Super Saiyan in the Dragon Ball movie, she did show off some of the fighting skills that she learned under the former Demon King when fighting against the Red Ribbon Army. While Pan might have a long way to go until she is fighting alongside other Dragon Ball heroes like Goku, Vegeta, Gohan, and the rest, it's clear that she's aiming high for her future according to the upcoming 91st chapter of the manga.

Dragon Ball Super: Pan's Dream

Superheroes are the big new thing for the Dragon Ball franchise, as following Goten and Trunks' latest venture into patrolling the city in the manga, Pan reveals that she also wants to follow in the footsteps of the various Saiyamen. In the new preview that was released by the official Dragon Ball website, Chapter 91 shows some familiar scenes from the latest movie while also introducing some never-before-seen interactions. Discovering that her father wasn't just a hybrid Saiyan, but also the superhero Great Saiyaman, Pan wants to follow in the family business.

#dbspoilers #DBS91

Dragon Ball Super Manga Ch91 Drafts [ENG]



The official chapter releases on 19 March.

(1/3) pic.twitter.com/LPZxJeRHwX — SUPER クロニクル  (@DBSChronicles) March 13, 2023

Pan of course has an interesting history in the Dragon Ball franchise overall, not just making an appearance at the tail-end of Dragon Ball Z, but also playing a significant role in the "black sheep" of the series known as Dragon Ball GT. While this out-of-continuity series never saw Gohan's daughter transforming into a Super Saiyan either, it's clear that her training in the current series is setting her on the right path to eventually have her hair turn yellow. Many shonen fans are anxious to see what the future holds for the toddler following the conclusion of the film's storyline in the manga and we'll document all the changes taking place from the film to the manga.