Dragon Ball Super Releases First Look at Chapter 91

Dragon Ball Super's manga is about to continue through the next phase of its planned Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie arc, and now fans have gotten the first look at what to expect from Chapter 91 of the series! Dragon Ball Super's movie was one of the most successful feature film releases for Toei Animation last year overall, and it was even more important considering it was the first new Dragon Ball Super anime project we had gotten in four long years. As the manga continues its newest chapter, now we'll see a new take on the movie's original story.

The latest slate of Dragon Ball Super's manga chapters have been working their way through a special prequel arc leading into the events of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, and the previous chapter of the manga officially ended with a tease that the movie's opening moments would come next. With the end of the prequel comes a full manga adaptation of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, and you can check out the rough drafts for the first few pages of Chapter 91 below as spotted by @DbsHype on Twitter:

How to Read and Watch Dragon Ball Super

Chapter 91 of Dragon Ball Super's manga will be releasing officially with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library in just a few more days, and you can actually catch up with the three most recent chapters completely for free (and the rest of the chapters with a paid subscription). Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will be getting its own home media release later this year, but you can currently catch up with the anime's run now streaming with Crunchyroll.

They tease Dragon Ball Super's anime as such, "After 18 years, we have the newest Dragon Ball story from creator Akira Toriyama. With Majin Buu defeated, Goku has taken a completely new role as...a radish farmer?! With Earth at peace, our heroes have settled into normal lives. But they can't get too comfortable. Far away, the powerful God of Destruction, Beerus, awakens to a prophecy revealing his demise at the hands of an even more formidable being. When his search for the Saiyan God brings him to Earth, can Goku and his friends take on their strongest foe yet?"

