Dragon Ball Super Reveals the Top Characters as Voted By You

Dragon Ball Super has revealed the top characters of the series as voted by fans! Viz Media and Shonen Jump celebrated the release of the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super's manga series by launching a popularity poll with pretty much every character in the series up until the current Granolah the Survivor arc. Cataloguing fan votes from over the last few days, Shonen Jump has finally revealed the results of the popularity poll and they are about as unsurprising as you would expect given how the series has been amplifying Goku and Vegeta most lately.

Although the characters available in the poll included newer additions like Granolah and Planet Eater Moro, the top winners of the poll are unsurprising as Vegeta took the top spot (which is even easier to guess considering how he was trending on social following the debut of his powerful new form), Goku took the second, and Gohan rounded out the top three favorite characters among fans. Viz Media broke down the full results as such:

The Dragon Ball Super manga popularity poll results are in! Find out how your favorite characters fared! https://t.co/GHTia5KZ4e pic.twitter.com/pl6SaYzgYX — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) July 30, 2021

Vegeta Goku Gohan Goku Black Future Trunks Beerus Whis Android 17 Freeza Krillin Granolah Moro Android 18 Zamasu Chi-Chi Cabba Bulma Oracle Fish Jaco Future Mai OG73-i Macki Elec Gas Oil

While the top three winners of the popularity poll aren't really a surprise (especially when you consider just how much fans want to see more from Gohan in the Dragon Ball Super story in general), the later ones on the list just might be as Goku Black and Future Trunks round out the top five. The Future Trunks arc is still held in high regard by fans in both its manga and anime incarnations, and it seems that it's held so high that characters like Beerus and Whis don't stack up as much.

This is the same for the manga original villains such as Moro and Granolah. It makes sense for Granolah not to crack the top ten on the list since we still know so little about him, but it says quite a bit that Moro doesn't rank until the 12th spot considering his fight was the first original story we've had since Broly. But what do you think of these results? Who's your favorite Dragon Ball Super character right now? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!