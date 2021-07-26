✖

Shonen Jump wants to know your top Dragon Ball characters and are hoping to figure out who is the most popular in the series overall with a fun new popularity poll! Dragon Ball Super's manga has been continuing the stories for the series with new entries far beyond where the anime franchise came to an end with the release of Dragon Ball Super: Broly, and while we're waiting on the next big movie for the series to keep that story going, the manga has been an exciting way to keep up with Goku and Vegeta's newest brawls with powerful new foes.

Now with new chapters being released on a monthly basis, Shonen Jump wants to know which characters in the series you have been enjoying the most as they have begin a new popularity poll with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library. Checking out the digital release of the manga will pull up the poll with results that are set to go up on July 30th! So make sure to get your votes in if you want to support your favorite! You can find out more below from Shonen Jump's official announcement:

Increase the popularity power level of your favorite Dragon Ball Super character in the manga popularity poll! Vote now! https://t.co/uvO5G2QQx0 pic.twitter.com/DPTVmYeTyA — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) July 22, 2021

Dragon Ball Super's manga is currently at its most exciting place yet as the Granolah the Survivor arc is continuing with its second major fight. After Granolah surprisingly was able to defeat a Goku who had unlocked more mastery of his Ultra Instinct form, Vegeta had stepped up to the plate for his turn at defeating the powerful foe who touts himself as the strongest warrior in the universe. But Vegeta had his own ideas.

The newest chapter raises the stakes of the fight against Granolah even more as Vegeta revealed that he has been hiding a new transformation of his own that channels God Ki in a much different way than the others. With his learning Hakai in the chapters throughout the arc thus far, it seems Vegeta is now well underway on the path to that mastery. With this edge up, he could end up taking this popularity poll for himself!

But what do you think? Who is your favorite character in Dragon Ball Super right now? Which character do you think will win out the popularity poll? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!