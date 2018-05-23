Yes, ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Just Made a Major Manga Elimination

Although Toei Animation brought the Dragon Ball Super anime to an end earlier this year, the series is still going strong through manga. The manga has already made major changes to how the Tournament of Power has developed, and the latest chapter is no exception.

In fact, the latest set of major eliminations in the manga have angered fans quite a bit as they significantly deviate from the anime series. Read on to find out who was eliminated.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Warning: Major spoilers for the Dragon Ball Super manga follow!

In Chapter 36 of the manga, the Tournament of Power continues as Android 18 and Piccolo have been eliminated from the tournament. Although Android 18 lasted much longer in the anime series, and even had a major victory against Universe 2’s Ribrianne, that is not the same case here as even Ribrianne was eliminated by someone else.

While Ribrianne and Android 18 have the same type of confrontation in the manga as Ribrianne calls 18 ugly and Krillin beautiful, the two of them (along with the other Kamikaze Fireballs) are eliminated by Universe 4’s invisible fighter Gamisaras. He was about to eliminate Piccolo as well, but like in the anime, Piccolo is able to counter and eliminate him.

However, he is also eliminated in the same way as Universe 4’s bug fighter Damon is able to take him by surprise before Android 17 pinpoints him and eliminates him. After all of this, Universe 7 is down to the last six fighters: Goku, Vegeta, Gohan, Android 17, Master Roshi, and Freeza, which is a completely different final six than in the anime.

This major shift has fans angry as many of them wanted more from Android 18 given how well she came across in the final arc of the anime series, but this could also be a good thing. It could give another character more time to shine and could even result in more Master Roshi, or even finally give Gohan his due.

Fans felt like Gohan never quite had a big enough tournament moment like the rest of the Universe 7 team, and with how differently the manga has treated him so far it could mean there’s an even bigger moment for him on the horizon. But with how different the manga’s Universe Survival arc has progressed, there could be any number of changes coming that fans won’t expect.

It’s a good way of making the manga’s Tournament of Power exciting for anime fans. Speaking of the anime, Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.