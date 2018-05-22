‘Dragon Ball Super’ Fans Are Upset With Its Latest Chapter

It’s that time of the month again. Thanks to the folks at Shueisha, the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super has gone live. The fan-favorite title just dropped its 36th issue on readers, giving them the chance to catch up on all things Tournament of Power. And, as you may have heard, the reception towards this new update has been a bit controversial.

Recently, Viz Media shared the new chapter of Dragon Ball Super with fans, and the release sent the anime fandom into a tizzy. The sparse update continued the ‘Universal Survival’ story arc as Goku caught up with the fallout of Hit’s battle with Jiren. The Pride Trooper was able to knock the assassin out of the event, leaving the tournament’s fighters and spectators stunned. The moment was an expected one as it played out much the same way in the anime, but the new chapter hit a strong chord with readers a few pages later.

After all, it did make some big changes to the Tournament of Power’s first go-around.

If you have caught up with the manga, then you will know a fair few differences were spotted. Not only did Piccolo get eliminated from the Tournament of Power with little fanfare, but the Universe 7 hero was joined by Android 18. The two heroes were unceremoniously shafted in the chapter as was a slew of side characters. Those eliminations paired with the chapter’s static art had prompted fans to share their concerns about the Dragon Ball Super manga on social media. And, as you can see in the slides below, those complaints aren’t afraid to be blunt.

Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.

TigerLover161

https://t.co/IWRwBFJROP I’d sincerely love to know how #Toyotaro‘s fans are going to try and keep justifying how the #DBS manga is better than the anime at this point. I’m not even mad, this and the last few chapters are just laughably bad. #DragonBallSuper — Tiger Lover 16 (@TigerLover161) May 19, 2018

thelavafighter

///The Dragon ball super manga in the tournament of power is bad so far…. I regret nothing after saying that. Toyotaro really needs to improve. — magetta [マグゲッタ] [dmdares] (@thelavafighter) April 19, 2018

Lazulii18

Dragon Ball Super Manga Chapter 36 delivers some of the most disappointing content I have experienced from both the Manga & Anime. Turning Android 18 & the Kamikaze Fireballs into cannon fodder for Gamisaras & removing any potential 17 & 18 synergy is nonsensical. #Android18 ? pic.twitter.com/zmQSApwxn1 — Lazuli (@Lazulii18) May 21, 2018

Madmaxepic

yeah, new chapter is garbage with that. Toyo is so inconsistent — Maxine (@Madmaxepic) May 21, 2018

ZankyeGaming

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 36 was extremely mediocre



-> Art for some characters in certain shots looked horrendous

-> Eliminations for characters are done worse than compared to the anime

Toyotaro pls — Zankye (@ZankyeGaming) May 21, 2018

LewdsnReviews

Dragon Ball Super 36 Honestly the manga is 100x better than the anime. It’s not even close at this point. Eliminations, character progressions and screen time are all great. We went through bunch of people even Rib the Invis and the Bug Fighter. pic.twitter.com/m23lzwjT4I — Kushikime (@LewdsnReviews) May 21, 2018

