Dragon Ball Super Cosplay Goes Next Level With Moro

Planet Eater Moro ran roughshod through Dragon Ball Super's manga in one of the original arcs not seen played out in the anime series, and now one awesome cosplay has truly gone next level with the villain! Dragon Ball Super's TV anime series came to an end several years ago, and while the franchise has continued with two feature films exploring new fights, fans are still hoping to see the TV anime return one day to properly adapt some of the big arcs that have gone down in the manga with some even bigger villains and fights still unseen.

One of these big arcs is the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc as it was not only the manga's first original arc following the events of the Dragon Ball Super anime series, but it was also the arc that introduced new Angels and brought Goku to a whole new level of control with Ultra Instinct thanks to Moro's increasing power and threat. Now that threat's been brought back to the spotlight with an equally as powerful cosplay from artist krisbeards on TikTok! Check it out:

What Does Dragon Ball Have Planned for 2024?

Dragon Ball is going to have a massive 2024 as it's now celebrating the 40th Anniversary of Akira Toriyama's original manga series debuting in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. Dragon Ball Super's manga is now beyond its 100th chapter and will continue working its way through its next arc following its adaptation of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. But the Dragon Ball anime is also planning a massive comeback with a new project.

Dragon Ball Daima is a brand new anime series now scheduled for a release later this Fall, but has yet to confirm a concrete release date as of the time of this writing. It's a brand new story not seen in the manga or anime before with Akira Toriyama providing the original story's concept and character designs with Yoshitaka Yashima and Aya Komaki directing the series for Toei Animation, Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru adapting Toriyama's designs for animation, and Yuuko Kakihara supervising and writing the scripts.

Are you hoping to see Dragon Ball Super's anime come back with an anime for the fight against Moro in the future? What Dragon Ball releases are you excited to see this year? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!