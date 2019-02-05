‘Dragon Ball Super’ Teases Its New Villain’s Dragon Ball Wish

Dragon Ball Super‘s newest manga story arc has introduced a powerful new villain to the franchise, in the form of Planet-Eater Moro, an ancient sorcerer and devourer of life-forces, who has been locked up in a Galactic Patrol prison for millions of years!

Moro may be a new addition to the franchise, but he has some classic motivations for a Dragon Ball villain: he wants to use the Dragon Balls – and it’s definitely not for a noble purpose.

In the latest chapter of the manga storyline, we learn that Moro was sprung from prison by another crook, who was a Freeza Force deserter who knew that the Namkeian Dragon Balls are out there. Moro’s unique abilities allow him to sense where New Namek is hidden and they pair steal a ship to head there.

While on the ride, Moro and his cohort converse about their plans when arriving at New Namek. Moro wants to know, “Do these Dragon Balls really possess such power?” To which his cohort assures him that they do (“They’ll grand any wish you can think up”). The accomplice sweetens the deal by informing Moro that the Namekian Dragon Balls can actually grant three wishes, of which he has bargained for one. That’s when the evil sorcerer responds with: “One wish alone is plenty for my desires. And once mine is fulfilled, I’ll no longer require your services.”

That assurance seems work for the accomplice – though reading it and seeing the artwork of Moro’s expression when he says it, it’s a pretty safe bet that his generic accomplice is going to have his life force end up getting sucked dry by Moro. Hope his Dragon Ball wish comes with a great exit plan to get him out of there!

In any event, there’s now the looming question of what Moro could possibly want from a Dragon Ball wish. The most obvious guess is that Moro will use the Dragon Ball wish to restore his magical power, which was sealed away by Daikaioh, during their climatic battle 10 million years ago. Once his magic is at full power, Moro will be all but invincible, and be restored as the universal threat that he once was. If not that, then perhaps he has a different power he wants to wish for?

Either way, there’s still the question of the third wish. Moro wants his power, his accomplice has bargained for one wish, but the third will need to need to also be granted. Now that Goku and Vegeta are on New Namek to face Moro head-on, it could be a crucial moment to see who gets that third wish – and what they do with it.

