Dragon Ball Super Shows Just How Cocky Moro Has Become

Dragon Ball Super‘s newest villain has given Goku and Vegeta an unexpected challenge. As the series’ villains get stronger to properly match up to Goku and Vegeta’s godly strength, Planet Eater Moro has introduced a trickiness along with his supreme power. Moro is an enemy that Goku and Vegeta could not defeat in a straight on fight, and the fact that he’s defeated them quite soundly on two different occasions has left him feeling pretty cocky.

The latest chapter, in fact, has a great example of how much Moro has been feeling himself. In Chapter 51 of the series, Moro reveals that he sees Goku and Vegeta as nothing more than premium livestock. Although he recognizes that they’re strong, he admits that they are no real threat to him and will kill them at his leisure.

Chapter 51 begins with Moro completely bleeding New Namek dry, and when his main henchman Saganbo asks what they should do about the retreating Goku and Vegeta, Moro responds, “Never mind them. Individuals with that much power are rare enough, so I choose to let them roam this universe like livestock. Naturally, I will kill them should they interfere again.”

With Moro now reaching his physical prime to go along with his magical prime in the latest chapter of the series, it’s clear by these words that Moro’s battles with Goku and Vegeta didn’t really register. They’re merely a blip on his way to regaining his power, and Moro kind of proves this by completely succeeding in everything he set out to do within the arc thus far.

Coming to New Namek to use the Dragon Balls, Moro has gotten three successful wishes, defeated Goku and Vegeta a couple of times (and ate their Super Saiyan powers), released all the prisoners in the Galactic Patroller’s jail, and now Goku and Vegeta are scrambling to figure out what they can do. Their original strategy of just punching Moro in the face didn’t quite work, so now Goku is trying his best to tap into Ultra Instinct again and Vegeta is setting off on his own path for new tricks.

