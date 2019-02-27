'Dragon Ball Super' Reveals the Limits of Moro’s Magic

Dragon Ball Super has given Son Goku more than enough power ups over the years, but it seems the Saiyan is about to be overlooked in that regard. It turns out a different character wants to flex their crazy intense strength, and Moro has more than enough to share. After all, the limits of Moro's power are bigger than fans thought. In fact, it turns out they are nonexistent.

Recently, Dragon Ball Super teased Moro's true powers when its latest chapter went live. The update saw Moro, a new magical baddie, hit up the new Planet Namek to find its Dragon Balls. Obviously, Goku and Vegeta stepped in to stop the baddie, but they did not know the kind of power Moro had under his sleeve.

Setting up an attack, Moro clued the heroes into the true power he wields and its limits. As it turns out, the baddie can draw power both from himself and life energy around him, giving him a near limitless source of power.

"With this move, I attack with the life energy of the very planet we stand on. The magnitude comes not from my own power but from the planet itself. And I must say, this Planet Namek possesses exceptional energy," Moro said.

Of course, fans have known about Moro for some time, and his power levels have been hinted at time and again. Eons ago, Moro took on the Grand Kaioshin and others, and it only ended when his god powers were forcibly taken from him by the upper-tier Kai. Now, Moro has managed to gain a portion of that energy back, and he still claims to be weak. If this is the case, a fully charged Moro would have truly unlimited power, and that would cause an issue for anyone... even Goku.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media. Dragon Ball Super: Broly is currently in theaters as well.

