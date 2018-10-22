‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Star Champions Cell’s Much-Wanted Comeback

The Dragon Ball franchise has been giving fans more and more reason to believe that even their most wild wishes can come true – as exemplified by the upcoming Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie, which is chock-full of fan-service changes to series canon, starting with a new, full-canon version of fan-favorite berserker, Broly. However, even as this new Dragon Ball Super movie is set to open the door to a much bigger series, there have been rumbling in fan chat threads that Super needs another long-awaited villain return: Cell.

Apparently, the campaign for “Super Cell” to get his debut isn’t just wishful thinking on the part of Dragon Ball fans – it’s also wishful thinking on the part of Dragon Ball cast and crew, including Dragon Ball Super: Broly voice actor, Tomokazu Sugita!

As translator Herms98 describes it, “…Sugita desperately wants Cell to be in the next movie. He seriously won’t shut up about it… The voice actor also apparently has new appreciation for Cell after rewatching Dragon Ball Z as an adult, noting the villain’s “rock” attitude and “irrational violence,” while also loving some of the aesthetics developed for the Dragon Ball video games, such as Cell “sliding” while standing upright. Its hard to tell if this is just pure fan appreciation on Sugita’s part, or perhaps an actor lookin gto land his next role (Kidding?).

Dragon Ball has recently opened the door for Cell to make a comeback, carefully dropping breadcrumbs that point the way to how Cell could be resurrected in the Dragon Ball Super era. We here at Comicbook.com/Anime have broken down in detail why now is the time for Cell’s return, especially after Dragon Ball Super has provided an entire new level of fighters for Cell to hunt and absorb. After Dragon Ball Super: Broly, the next Dragon Ball anime could use an arc that is both familiar to fans and new, and Cell may be the perfect way to do it.

