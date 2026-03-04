My Hero Academia Gets a Major Netflix Update Ahead of Anime’s Return

In December last year, fans bid a bittersweet farewell to My Hero Academia‘s anime nine years after its debut. It took the anime a little more than a year after the manga finale to wrap up the story. The story ends with an epilogue of the Final War, as the heroes carry the scars caused by the villains and rebuild the country after the large-scale destruction. However, even though the story has already ended, the franchise keeps returning with new projects, whether it’s spin-offs or even video games. The Winter 2026 anime season marks the return of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes as the spin-off story continues in Season 2. Not only that, but the anime is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year and will drop more updates on new projects, including a special anime episode.

The final season of the anime was released in October 2025 as part of the Fall 2025 lineup and is currently streaming on Crunchyroll. The official X handle of Netflix Anime confirms that the anime will begin streaming its Final Season across the globe on April 1st. The platform already has all the previous seasons, and now the series will be completely available for fans shortly before the anime returns with a new episode.

My Hero Academia Will Adapt a Special Chapter From The Final Volume

Image Courtesy of Studio Bones

The anime is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, and Jump Festa 2026 has already confirmed that fans will have several exciting new projects and announcements to look forward to. The series has launched a new website specifically for sharing all kinds of updates on the celebration and upcoming projects. The most highly anticipated project is the anime’s continuation in a special episode, which is scheduled to premiere worldwide on May 2nd, 2026.

Titled “More,” the special episode will adapt Chapter 431, an extra chapter, released exclusively in the final Volume 42 of the manga. The final volume was released in December 2024, but only in Japan. The English version of the volume was finally released in October 2025, wrapping up the incredible story with a new chapter following Class 1-A students, U.A.’s Big Three, and the pro heroes after the timeskip. Centering primarily on Ochako Uraraka, the chapter features their get-together while revealing their hero rankings.

The story is set shortly after the main story’s ending, when the students at U.A. High have all grown to become incredible pro heroes. The upcoming episode will premiere worldwide on Crunchyroll, where you can also catch up with all eight seasons of the anime. On the other hand, Netflix has only shared an update regarding the final season, but the streaming date of the special episode hasn’t been confirmed so far. So far, the special episode hasn’t shared a teaser or even an official key visual. Additionally, the official website is also teasing at least two more announcements in the future, and there might be more going forward.

