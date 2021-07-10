What to Expect from Dragon Ball Super's Comic-Con @ Home Panel

✖

Dragon Ball Super has announced a special panel for the upcoming Comic-Con @ Home 2021 taking place later this month, but what can we expect to see! Toei Animation has officially announced that a new movie in the Dragon Ball Super franchise is now in the works, and unfortunately have not given any concrete updates since it was first announced. But that's all going to change soon as now a couple of months since that initial announcement, Toei Animation is teasing that we'll see something from this new movie during the upcoming panel later this month.

Dragon Ball Super has already confirmed that the Comic-Con @ Home panel will feature the new movie at its center, and those in attendance will include Masako Nozawa (the voice of Goku), Akio Iyoku (the head of Shueisha's Dragon Ball team), Toei Animation producer behind the upcoming movie, Norihiro Hayashida, and a special performance from Hironobu Kageyama. These tease over what we can expect to get from the panel includes "tons of exciting news" and behind-the-scenes discussions of the movie.

(Photo: Shueisha / Comic-Con International)

Kicking off July 23rd 10AM (PDT) on Comic-Con @ Home 2021's official YouTube channel, we probably won't get much in terms of actual visuals for the upcoming film as some fans might want. Although Toei Animation has confirmed that production for the new movie first began before the release of Dragon Ball Super: Broly back in 2018, there's so much about this new production that we don't know that could still make for an exciting panel.

It would be fantastic for all of us if we got a full trailer for Dragon Ball Super's new movie, but with it releasing at some undisclosed point in 2022 and with any potential complications from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it would be a much more feasible route to release the first key visual for the movie. If it's like Dragon Ball Super: Broly before it, we might not even get a full title for the movie just yet. But if the panel is teasing behind-the-scenes discussions, there's a good chance that we'll at least get a title this soon.

A title and key visual will give us tons of information about what we can expect for the new movie, and while a teaser trailer would show us far more, it's also a litle much to expect this first time around. This is our first real look at the new movie, and with it all Toei Animation really needs to do for now is give us an idea of the main foe or concept devised by original creator Akira Toriyama. This would be further fleshed out with new statements from Nozawa, Iyoku, and Hayashida without needing to give us an actual trailer.

This is the cynical way of looking at things, however, and we could very well be surprised by how huge this new Dragon Ball Super panel could be. But what do you think we're getting during Comic-Con @ Home 2021? What are you hoping to see?