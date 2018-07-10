‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Movie Poster Revealed

Ever since fans got their eyes on the first official trailer for the Dragon Ball Super movie, they had thought Broly was the mysterious Saiyan Goku was fighting against in the arctic. But some fans disagreed.

To settle the debate, Toei Animation released a new poster for the movie along with a new subtitle. Check out the poster for Dragon Ball Super: Broly below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now that Broly is in the film, this also confirms that he received a new character design courtesy of Naohiro Shintani. The series will get a major makeover when its first film drops, and fans can thank Naohiro Shintani for that. The beloved animator was brought in by Toei Animation to oversee the movie, and was approved by series creator Akira Toriyama. It makes a ton of sense given Shintani’s impressive resume includes projects such as One Piece Film Z. Toei Animation has also officially revealed what the Super Saiyan versions of Goku and Vegeta,Beerus and Whis, and Freeza and his new soldiers look like, for example.

The first Dragon Ball Super film is set to release this December in Japan, and has released its first trailer. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator AkiraToriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and character designs. Fans will get their first look at the new film during the Dragon Ball North America Tour, as well.

If you are interested in the anime series itself, Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.