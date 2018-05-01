‘Dragon Ball Super’ Movie Confirms Shocking Setting Details

Dragon Ball Super fans have been eagerly awaiting official details about the upcoming Dragon Ball Super movie – and today we’re finally getting some! Take a look at the latest reveals:

According to Dragon Room chief Akio Iyoku, the DBS movie will have a “multilayered” story with parts set in both the past and present, and multiple settings. Toriyama’s provided the story and over 20 sheets of designs, including characters, machines, and at least one new planet. https://t.co/jKWpCv76pn — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) April 29, 2018



DBS Movie will have multiple layered Part in its story comprising of Past and Present leading to the progression of the story. Multiple Stage Changes in the Movie. — GovetaXV @NextMonthVJump (@GovetaXV) April 29, 2018



This certainly makes a whole lot more sense of the multiple rumors that we’ve heard about this Dragon Ball Super movie, as far back as when it was first announced, late last fall. The first thing we learned was that the film would be revealing the official canon history of Universe 7’s Saiyan homeworld, planet Sadala, and would chronicle the story of the very first Super Saiyan God. It was later revealed that the film would also chronicle Freeza’s history with the Saiyans, which led to his rivalry with Goku.

Videos by ComicBook.com

All these hints of a film that filled in the missing pieces of Dragon Ball’s historical canon were exciting, but things got confusing when htis year it was announced the film was an official Dragon Ball Super movie, which would pick up with events after the Tournament of Power arc, and would help pave the way into the anime series’ future. The other big tease has been the movie finally connecting the Saiyans’ past to the present reality of Goku’s potential, with the Saiyan warrior having achieved divine power by mastering the Ultra Instinct power-up. The Dragon Ball Super movie will reportedly explain the nature of Goku’s unique ability to evolve and power-up, which, again, will help movie the series into the next phase of the anime.

This report of multiple eras of time and locations in the Dragon Ball Super movie pretty much brings all these rumored elements together, for a story of how the past of the Saiyan race resulted in Goku’s dominance as the most powerful fighter in the universe. The mix of past and present elements will truly be exciting – especially if Goku himself is time-hopping through events, and this history lesson is more than just flashbacks and exposition. We know from the film’s tagline that there will be a powerful fighter from another planet that Goku has to battle – in fact, we get teases of that foe in the film’s first teaser trailer. Who he is, and what his connection to canon history is, remains to be seen. We’ll let you know more as the information rolls in.

******

What do you think of the setup and premise for this Dragon Ball Super movie? Sound exciting? Or were you hoping for something else? Let us know in the comments!

We’ll find out when Dragon Ball Super: The Movie arrives on December 14th.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonamiprogramming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.