‘Dragon Ball Super’ Movie’s Story Will Take Place In The Past And Present

After Dragon Ball Super ended its series a few months ago, fans have been feeling the void left by the lack of a weekly dose of new episodes. That’s why the Dragon Ball Super movie has been so interesting, especially now that new details have been unveiled.

As the first in a new series of interviews about the movie titled “Dragon Ball Movie: Front Line,” which will feature new info and staff interviews on the film’s official website (thanks to translations provided by Twitter user @Herms98), Dragon Room chief Akio Iyoku dished more about what fans can expect from the Dragon Ball Super movie’s story.

According to Dragon Room chief Akio Iyoku, the DBS movie will have a “multilayered” story with parts set in both the past and present, and multiple settings. Toriyama’s provided the story and over 20 sheets of designs, including characters, machines, and at least one new planet. https://t.co/jKWpCv76pn — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) April 29, 2018

According to Iyoku, the Dragon Ball Super movie will have a “multilayered” story with “parts set in both the past and present” with multiple settings. As for what Toriyama provided for the film, he created the film’s story, 20 sheets of character and machine designs and “at least” one new planet.

The tidbit about the past and present settings is an interesting one as it could mean a flashback in between present day scenes, especially if one of the new characters was frozen over and finally thawed, and also gives clues as to how the film might tackle previously revealed story beats like the “origins of Goku‘s power,” Freeza’s relationship with the Saiyans, and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan.

Also since the film has already confirmed it will take place after the Tournament of Power, that means time travel and even other universes are on the table as well. This story could go any number of ways, but it aims to tell a story of the past and present when it premieres in Japan this December..

