Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Reveals New Character Designs

Dragon Ball Super has debuted new character designs for its next big movie, Super Hero! Fans have been eagerly waiting for the next big release in the Dragon Ball Super anime franchise following Dragon Ball Super: Broly, and Toei Animation took fans by surprise when they announced earlier this Spring that a new movie was currently in the works for a release some time next year. Not only that, but production on this new movie had actually begun before the release of the 2018 movie as well. With production smoothly continuing, Toei Animation had even more surprises in store for fans this Summer.

Toei Animation held a special panel for the next Dragon Ball Super movie during Comic-Con @ Home 2021, and it was there where they confirmed that this new movie will be titled Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Together with the confirmation of the title for this new movie, Toei Animation also debuted the first slate of character designs that includes characters not seen in Broly, with Piccolo, Krillin, and even Pan surprisingly enough! Check them out below:

Piccolo's design is pretty much the same that we had gotten before, and it's the same for Krillin, but there have been smaller adjustments due to series creator Akira Toriyama's closer involvement with the newest movie. The two of them have gotten small color changes (Piccolo's upper arms are now yellow instead of pink, and Krillin has whites in his eyes rather than just his skin color), but the biggest difference here is with Pan. The older look for her teases we'll be jumping forward in time a bit with this next movie.

What's interesting is that these are the particular characters shown off first before bigger names like Vegeta, Bulma, and more that had been involved in Dragon Ball Super: Broly. There was also the reveal of a mysterious new character that seems to either be two different ones, or a single character that can shift form. This new being's anime design has yet to be revealed, but Toei Animation did reveal Toriyama's original design for this new addition to the movie.

Toriyama is involved in the writing of the script, story, and original characters, and Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is currently slated for a release in 2022 (date will vary by region).