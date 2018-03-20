Fans Are Freaking Out About The First ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Movie Teaser

If you hadn’t heard, Dragon Ball Super came hot out of the gate today. The franchise is preparing to bow out its show for the time being, but Toei Animation has no plans to keep Son Goku locked up for long. This December, the hero will return in the first Dragon Ball Super movie, and fans got their first-look at the feature earlier today.

So, as you may have guessed, the anime fandom is losing it over on social media.

As you can see in the slides below, Dragon Ball Super fans have lots to say about the new teaser. The clip went live at Anime Japan as the annual event is now underway in Tokyo. Bandai Namco and Toei Animation released the thirty-second teaser after news about a new mobile game went live. While the trailer isn’t too flashy, it does show off Goku preparing for a brand-new battle with a mysterious villain.

So far, fans are excited for the movie’s debut, and there is plenty in the teaser to back up the sentiment. The reel shows off Goku’s new style as Toei Animation made sure to stress his makeover. The company confirmed the hero’s new look is the first he has gotten in twenty years, and it streamlines his bulky form.

Aside from Goku’s design shift, the reel shows off the new creative team behind Dragon Ball Super. The reel did not credit a specific animator, but diehard fans think they sussed out the artist. So far, it looks like Ryo Onishi oversaw the teaser thanks to its distinctive smeared aesthetic, and fans are eager to see the rest of the crew’s take on the film.

Right now, it looks like Dragon Ball Super is slated to release its first film on December 14. The presentation today hinted that the movie would get a global release, but Toei Animation held off on any particular details about the premiere. So, fans will keep their fingers crossed the simultaneous debut goes over smoothly.

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

KALSKingdom

When some fool says the new Dragon Ball Super movie design for Goku doesn’t look “DBZ” enough pic.twitter.com/YRC2pgql3o — Kᴀʟ’s Kɪɴɢᴅᴏᴍ カルの王国 (@KALSKingdom) March 13, 2018

SavinTheBees

Me after seeing that new Dragon Ball Super movie teaser trailer pic.twitter.com/HAbCyAUoiD — Bardock Obama ??? (@SavinTheBees) March 20, 2018

BrumsNightwing

Today is a pretty darn good day. New #DragonballSuper movie teaser trailer, Brigitte being playable on #Overwatch & @WWEDanielBryan being medically cleared to compete again. — Dan (@BrumsNightwing) March 20, 2018

TotallyNotMark

Just saw the new teaser trailer for the new Dragon Ball Super movie… Literally the best animation I’ve seen for a Dragon Ball teaser.



I hope this tempered some of the fan bases worries.



This is the future. — Totally Not Mark (@TotallyNotMark) March 20, 2018

staroftherogue

me: what’s the tl got for me today



“new dragon ball super movie trailer”



me: pic.twitter.com/BFPtvWXgLn — WARRIORS OROCHI 4 BABYYYYY (@staroftherogue) March 20, 2018

LuciaLobosvilla

Watch the new #DragonBall movie starts with Goku waking up. All of Super was a dream. It’s the Saiyan saga. The new baddie in the trailer is Raditz. Most of Z never happened.



The fandom erupts into chaos.



Sleeping fans of the original DB awaken. — Lucia Lobosvilla (@LuciaLobosvilla) March 20, 2018

LotusAsakura

MY HEART CAN’T TAKE ALL OF THIS EXCITEMENT TODAY. Noctis in Tekken 7, Bardock’s trailer for FighterZ, new Fooly Cooly trailer WITH a release date, AND a trailer for the Dragon Ball Super movie? Dawg. HNNNNNNNNNNNNNGGGGGG. pic.twitter.com/Ds9l0SfA93 — ?~Lotus~? (@LotusAsakura) March 20, 2018

IKOTHERAINMAN

The trailer for the Dragon Ball Super movie looks fantastic.



The animation/look they went with for this movie is a breath of fresh air for the series. Looks like Studio Ghibli got their hands on the art style#DragonBallSuper pic.twitter.com/ieiMr1QigB — IKO THE RAINMAN (@IKOTHERAINMAN) March 20, 2018

RikuTheBestYT

Dragon Ball Super Trailer looks cleannnnn

Dragon Ball Legends looks nice aswell

What a fine day to inhale oxygen — RikuTheBest | #TDK/#RXP (@RikuTheBestYT) March 20, 2018

MattMannheimer