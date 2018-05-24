‘Dragon Ball Super’ Movie Nabs A Fan-Favorite Animator

To say hope is high for the first Dragon Ball Super movie is to put things lightly. Yes, the series’ TV anime may have ended this year, but Toei Animation will bring the title back this December on the big screen. And, if you hadn’t heard, one of Toei Animation’s top animators will be working on the film.

Over on Twitter, the Dragon Ball fandom went wild over a post made by Yuya Takahashi. The fan-favorite animator shared a sketch he did of Goku that leans into the hero’s new character design. It was there the man confirmed he was part of the Dragon Ball Super movie’s team. The animator’s involvement has livened up the fandom as Takahashi is responsible for some of Dragon Ball Super‘s best episode. The artist, who is known for his extremely detailed designs, worked on the anime’s final episode amongst others.

And, as you can see below, his artwork is sick enough to make any fan excited.

Of course, Takahashi is not the only animator on the film worth paying attention to. In fact, the film has a stacked lineup of talent so far. You can check out the full list of confirmation staff below:

Tatsuya Nagamine

Naohiro Shintani

Kazuo Ogura

Takashi Hashimoto

Naotoshi Shida

Yūya Takahashi

Yapiko Animation

Mehdi Aouichaoui

Ken Arto

For fans, the name Shintani should ring some bells. The artist is the one responsible for giving Dragon Ball Super its big makeover. The animator is best-known for working on titles like One Piece Film Z, and his animation expertise got the the anime fandom feeling good when his new job was made public.

