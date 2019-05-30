Dragon Ball Super Actor Makes Spot-On My Hero Academia Connection

Dragon Ball Super may have finished its anime run some time ago, but the series is living on through its dubs. Over in North America, the Tournament of Power is still going on strong thanks to the dub, and it seems one of those actors just noticed a peculiar connection.

After all, one voice actor is ready to compare Vegeta to All Might of all people, but they’ve got the evidence to back them.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, Clifford Chapin took to Twitter to share their connection with fans. The voice actors, who plays Cabba in Dragon Ball Super, picked out a few stills from the dub’s latest episode to compare to My Hero Academia, and it got fans thinking.

“Same energy,” the actor wrote, and well — he is not wrong.

As you can see above, the stills chosen shows All Might tackling a match with Katsuki Bakugo from My Hero Academia. The aspiring Pro Hero, who is voiced by Chapin as well, takes a beating from All Might for sure. However, the boy stands back up and says he will keep fighting.

This moment is paralleled closely in the latest dub episode of Dragon Ball Super. As you can see, Vegeta channels his inner All Might when he takes on Cabba, but the match is more serious than the one Bakugo undertook. This time, it is Cabba who says he will keep fighting, and fans admit the coincidence here is uncanny especially since Clifford is part of both scenes.

So, do you agree with this little connection…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.