Dragon Ball Super Teases Planet Namek’s Last Resort

Dragon Ball fans have got to feel back for the Namekians. At the end of Dragon Ball, King Piccolo set up the race as Goku’s biggest enemy, and Dragon Ball Z went on to drag the species around. Not only did Piccolo get tossed around a good bit, but the whole of Planet Namek got destroyed.

And now? Well, now it seems like New Namek is about to burn to ashes in a similar fashion.

Recently, Dragon Ball Super went live with a new chapter, and it was there fans got a sobering update on New Namek. The planet has been under attack as of late thanks to a new villain named Moro, and the baddie went to task on the planet. Not only did he kill scores of Namekians including its Great Elder, but Moro is now sucking the planet dry of its vitality.

With the population in danger, scores are being sent to evacuate New Namek, and things don’t look good for the planet. In the same way Freeza brought the Namekian home world to its knees, Moro has done the same to New Namek. When the planet’s newly instated Great Elder talks about his need to live to lead his people, it is Merus who reveals the planet’s last resort.

“Let’s all survive and rebuild a peaceful Namek! And that means defeating Moro first!”

Merus is hopeful that New Namek can be restored, but there is only so much that can fix the planet. Moro’s catastrophic attacks have damaged the very life of the planet, so the Namekians better prepare themselves. They may need a brand-new home to move to when this is all over, and it will surely fall to Goku to scout out such a refuge.

