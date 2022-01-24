Dragon Ball Super Needs to Answer Questions About Bardock’s Fight With Gas

Dragon Ball Super really needs to solve some major mysterious about Bardock’s big fight with Gas before the Granolah the Survivor Arc ends! The series officially announced plans to end the arc and kick off the next one of the manga before the end of the year, and that makes each new chapter of the series more exciting than before as it means one step closer to the grand finale. But at the same time, while the fights going on in the present is exciting to see unfold there have been some major nuggets dropped about the past of the franchise overall.

Surprisingly as fans learned more about the past of Granolah and the Cerealians, it was also revealed that the Saiyans have a much deeper connection to all of it than first expected. It was explained that Bardock not only was a part of the fleet that the Saiyans launched to destroy planet Cereal, but he was in fact the one who had saved Granolah from Gas not long ago. He also apparently defeated Gas with a fight in the process, but there’s been so many mysteries piling up on just how he ended up doing just that.

While it has been previously revealed that Gas has been holding his own grudge against the Saiyans due to the fight with Bardock all those years ago, the brief glimpses into that fight have started to raise questions about how that victory ended up happening. Gas has been touted to be one of the strongest beings even before he was officially wished to be the new strongest in the universe, and this was doubly proven with the unleashing of his berserk form in the newest chapter that he once used against Bardock in the past.

This has raised even more questions about Bardock’s level of power, and the newest chapter brought this to the next level with the implication that Bardock seemed to have gone to potentially a Super Saiyan adjacent level of power in order to do so. This means there’s all sorts of questions still left to be answered given the gaps still left in the fight, and thus it seems like the series might be planting some curious seeds for the future. At the very least, fans need to see this fight play out in full.

But what do you think? How exactly do you think Bardock was able to defeat Gas? Do you think he unlocked a new level of power to do so? Are you hoping the series will give us a much closer look at this fight from the past? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!