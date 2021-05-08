Dragon Ball Fans Debate Whether Cell Has A Soul

One of the most popular villains introduced during the Shonen series of Dragon Ball Z was definitely Akira Toriyama's biological nightmare known as Cell, created by the nefarious Dr. Gero to get revenge against Goku for the destruction of the Red Ribbon Army. In a recent debate, fans of the popular anime series debated whether the Dragon Ball Z villain has a soul and if so, would he experience an afterlife when he met his end following the fight he had against the Super Saiyan 2 version of Gohan during the conclusion of the Cell Arc.

While plenty of filler for the anime showed us Cell in the afterlife, as well as the Super 17 story arc in Dragon Ball GT which saw countless villains escaping from hell in order to threaten the world once again, this debate is definitely one that had many Dragon Ball fans talking.

Do you think that the fusion character that brings together the genetic material of Dragon Ball heroes and villains has a soul?