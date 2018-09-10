‘Dragon Ball Super’ Introduces Plenty More Gods of Destruction, Angels

Dragon Ball Super has begun the Universe Survival arc on Toonami, and fans of the English dub have been introduced to the Gods of Destruction and accompanying Angels of all 12 universes.

Although not much is said between them as the Zeno Expo begins, fans are definitely wondering how they’ll act as the Tournament of Power draws closer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dragon Ball Super greatly expanded the space of the series’ world as it introduced that Goku and the others are only one universe of an existing 12. Dubbed as Universe 7, fans were first introduced to another universe during the Universe 6 arc as God of Destruction Champa and his accompanying Angel, Vados, provided a much different take on the powerful beings Beerus and Whis.

The Gods of Destruction and Angels of the other universes are just as different as Champa first seemed to be as each of them are entirely different in look and personality from Beerus and Whis as well. This goes especially for Universe 7’s opponent during the Zeno Expo, Universe 9, as fans were introduced to the incredibly shady Supreme Kai of Universe 9, Ro, and his God of Destruction Sidra.

Goku wanted the Tournament of Power in order to fight against the other strong fighters of each universe, but with it comes an even greater height for Goku to achieve as each of these new Gods is equal to in power or stronger than Beerus. Not to mention each of the accompanying Angels who, like Whis, remain silent during this first introduction and would rather observe the proceedings.

Goku and the others have now been thrust into a much large world and danger than they have ever experienced, and with so many powerful beings out there he’s only going to get more amped for the upcoming Tournament of Power.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the “Future Trunks” arc.