‘Dragon Ball Super’ Movie Reveals New (Villainous?) Saiyan

Are you ready for more Dragon Ball Super? This weekend may see its TV series come to an end (for the time being), but the franchise isn’t going away for good. When December comes around, the very first Dragon Ball Super movie will drop, and its first teaser just dropped.

Oh, and a new Saiyan was revealed who seems to double as the film’s villain. You cannot overlook that stunning reveal.

This week, Anime Japan is going down in Tokyo, and the event released a slew of new information about Dragon Ball Super. Not only was a new game for the series announced, but Dragon Ball Super also shared its first movie teaser. The video, which is found above, shows Goku facing off against a mysterious villain. Now, it seems the character’s design has gone live, and he looks all kinds of intense.

We got a peek at a new Akira Toriyama-designed DragonBall character who will debut in the @ToeiAnimation #DragonBallSuper movie this summer – “a Saiyan from a time that’s not from Goku’s time” pic.twitter.com/8bernRjnaD — Deb Aoki (@debaoki) March 20, 2018

As you can see above, writer Deb Aoki live-tweeted the Dragon Ball panel. She shared the presentation’s look at a new character, and fans can see the guy looks suspiciously like the villain Goku faces in the trailer. He also resembles the hero a good bit, but don’t worry! It doesn’t look like fans are getting another go at Goku Black. It isn’t confirmed that the villain and Goku are related, but they be in some way. After all, the pair are both Saiyans.

The unnamed character is shown with long black hair that neither Vegeta nor Goku have rocked before. Its spiky style looks familiar, and its dark coloration continues the long line of Saiyans with black hair.

The character also has a tail, and his Saiyan armor makes room for the appendage. So, there goes any Universe 6 Saiyan theories. The futuristic blue ensemble looks very different from any kind of armor Goku or Vegeta has worn in the past, and his knee-high boots also differ from Goku’s usual boots.

According to Aoki, this new character will be a main one in the Dragon Ball Super movie as well as the new Dragon Ball Legends game. The guy is said to be a “Saiyan from a time that’s not from Goku’s time,” but there is no confirmation on his villain status just yet. Fans have been quick to compare this guy to the briefly shown baddie in today’s new trailer, but the reel did not highlight much of its villain. For now, fans can only speculate how the two are connected, but Akira Toriyama’s new character definitely looks like he’d make a great villain.

Hopefully, this guy lasts longer than Raditz did…

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

Are you excited? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!