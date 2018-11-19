‘Dragon Ball Super’ Reveals Timeline for New Story Arc

Dragon Ball Super‘s anime series ended earlier this year, and fans have been wondering this entire time whether or not the series would continue beyond the Tournament of Power. Good thing, the story will be continuing through the Dragon Ball Super manga.

But when will the story take place? Early reports indicate that it will be after the events of Dragon Ball Super: Broly, which takes place after the end of the anime series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Well, early word is that the new DBS manga story arc starting up in the next issue of V-Jump seems to be an “original story” set after the Broly movie. //t.co/Ndy72vUwsf — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) November 16, 2018

As noted by @Herms98 on Twitter, early reports indicate that the Dragon Ball Super manga will be continuing beyond the Universe Survival arc (where the anime series ends) and beyond the events of Dragon Ball Super: Broly film. This is notable because Dragon Ball Super: Broly already takes place some time after the Universe Survival arc of the series.

Much like the manga version of the series, the manga will be skipping the events of a Dragon Ball film to get to the next arc. It’s notably an “original story” named the “Galactic Patrol Prisoner” arc, so it will be something entirely different from what fans have seen from the series so far. The reason all of this is a big deal is that it gives something for the anime series to adapt should it ever return.

If Toei Animation decides to, it can bring the anime series back with an adaptation of the events of Dragon Ball Super: Broly (much like it did for Battle of Gods and Resurrection F) and this original arc.

There was a subset of fans worried that the name “Galactic Patrol” would mean it would crossover with the Dragon Ball Heroes franchise. But they got the name confused with the Time Patrol, which Future Trunks works with in Dragon Ball Xenoverse and Dragon Ball Heroes.

Nevertheless, fans will be keeping a close eye on the Dragon Ball Super manga as it may hint at the anime’s possible future since it will officially be after both the series and Broly. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media.

You can catch up with the English dub pretty easily too. The first 65 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 65 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the climax of the “Future Trunks” arc. The series is also currently airing reruns weeknights on Adult Swim.