‘Dragon Ball Super’: What You Need to Know About Perfect Ultra Instinct

As Dragon Ball Super approaches the main event f in the Tournament of Power, the makers of the show and tie-in vendors are all hyping the upcoming reveal of Goku’s Perfect Ultra Instinct form. In recent days we’ve seen new images of Goku’s PUI, included a full-body shirtless rendition that is making fans swoon. Some promotional images also popped up Reddit, with details about Perfect Ultra Instinct that you might want to check out!

Instinct Complete

This is Akira Toriyama-sensei’s illustration! [the skinny one that looks remarkably similar to SSG Goku]

Also unveiling the anime design image! [the more muscular picture in the bottom]

Finally…appearing at last!!! Son Goku’s ultimate form!!!

His body responds to every attack on its own and counterattacks!! The time has come to unveil the completed form of Ultra Instinct!! Expect great things from this, the strongest Son Goku in history!!

As fans point out, it’s not necessarily accurate to be calling this “Super Saiyan White.” From the start, Ultra Instinct was described as being a “state” that the divine beings could achieve in their fight technique, and that distinction could have important meaning to how it fits into the canon:

Ultra Instinct Goku will be a playable character in Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, and as stated, he’ll be making his official debut in this week’s episode of the anime. At this point fans have a pretty good idea of f, and it hinges on Goku’s emotional trigger that will activate Ultra Instinct’s perfected form.

There are several big theories about the series of events that will lead to Goku achieving this ultimate power-up. One of those theories is that the power of Jiren’s attack will be the catalyst (just like the Spirit Bomb did the first time); the other is that Freeza could be the key to pushing Goku to where he needs to go. Either way, this new Perfect Ultra Instinct is going to take Dragon Ball‘s fight mechanics to a whole new level – as you can plainly see in the video above.

While all of this Ultra Instinct hype is surging, there’s a lot of question about whether it will all be a worthy investment. After all, a mere two episodes after Perfect Ultra Instinct debuts, Dragon Ball Super is ending – and we have no idea when we’ll see Goku and Co. again. That’s a lot of buildup to a power-up we’ll barely get to see; here’s hoping the next Dragon Ball anime series offers a more extensive breakdown of what it – and Vegeta’s newest power-up – are all about. Of course, there is one theory that says that the future of Goku may revolve entirely around Ultra Instinct:

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.