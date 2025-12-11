Dragon Ball Super Re-unites Goku And Gohan Before Major 2026 Event

This month’s Jump Festa is promising to reveal the future for quite a few anime franchises in Japan. The likes of One Piece, Jujutsu Kaisen, Demon Slayer, My Hero Academia, and many more are planning to take part, promising some big updates. Unfortunately, Goku and the Z-Fighters are sitting this event out, but worry not Akira Toriyama enthusiasts, because Dragon Ball has a major event planned for early 2026. Before the big shonen event takes place, Shueisha is bringing together Goku and Gohan again in their ultimate forms, once again igniting discussions over which Saiyan would claim victory.

Shueisha’s V-Jump publication blends manga and video games into one magazine, regularly highlighting the best of the best for both mediums. Since the Dragon Ball franchise has conquered both landscapes, it makes sense that the Z-Fighters would routinely take the cover spot. Such is the case for this month’s issue, which has new art from Dragon Ball Super artist Toyotaro. Placing Ultra Instinct Goku and Gohan Beast side-by-side once again, the shonen franchise is preparing fans for the Dragon Ball Genki Dama Festival taking place in January of next year. The father-son team might have its issues thanks to Goku’s never-ending love of fighting, but the brawlers have more in common than not. You can check out the new V-Jump cover below.

V-Jump Feb 2026 Cover feat, Gohan Beast & Ultra Instinct Goku by Toyotaro! (LQ)



Holy Shit! pic.twitter.com/BnWsrv71JQ — Hype (@DbsHype) December 11, 2025

Who Wins Between Goku And Gohan?

While we have yet to see Ultra Instinct Goku take on Gohan Beast in animation, the manga did give us a glimpse of a father-son conflict, thanks to showing us events taking place after Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Following the defeat of Cell Max, Goku and Vegeta were begging to see Gohan’s new form, mostly to test out their current power levels against this new Beast transformation. While we never got a definitive answer as to who was stronger between Gohan and Goku, we were able to witness a wild confrontation that shook the foundation of Beerus and Whis’ world. Fingers crossed that the upcoming Genki Dama Festival will give us a hint as to the anime adaptation’s upcoming plans, potentially highlighting a conflict between father and son in doing so.

In terms of the manga material that hasn’t been covered by the anime adaptation as of yet, there is quite a bit from the shonen series that has yet to hit the screen. Both the Moro and Granolah Arcs could potentially create years of stories for the Dragon Ball Super anime adaptation, with each storyline having quite a few battles under its belt. Alongside the anime series, fans are also hoping for a return of Dragon Ball Super’s manga, which has been absent for quite some time following the tragic passing of Akira Toriyama. There are some major expectations for next month’s Genki Dama Festival, but rest assured, we here at ComicBook.com will keep you in the know when it comes to everything Dragon Ball.

