‘Dragon Ball’ Announces Special Super Saiyan 4 Figure

Dragon Ball GT may not be the most fondly remembered anime series, as fans didn’t like how it continued on after Toriyama stopped being involved with the anime and has since been deemed non-canon.

But while the series wasn’t so fondly remembered, it’s still popular due to many of its cool new ideas such as Super Saiyan 4, which had a great design. Fans are soon getting a cool new way to display Super Saiyan 4 Vegeta’s design with a collectible figure too.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The cool new Super Saiyan 4 Vegeta statue will release as part of Banpresto’s World Figure Colosseum line next February in Japan. Though price details aren’t currently available as of yet, the Banpretso statues are some of the more affordable pieces on the collector market.

It has been awhile since the character has made an appearance in the anime officially, but Super Saiyan 4 Vegeta will most likely be making a guest appearance in the next episode of the Super Dragon Ball Heroes promotional anime series. It has brought back the popular Super Saiyan 4 form as part of an alternate universe Goku, Goku Xeno, and now the arrival of that universe’s version of Vegeta, Vegeta Xeno, will be bringing his Super Saiyan 4 talents as well.

Not only will Super Saiyan 4 Vegeta return to anime, the series will also debut a Super Saiyan 4 form for Vegito, which will make the fifth episode even more enticing. Episode 5 of the promotional series is titled “The Mightiest Warrior! Super Saiyan 4 Vegito” and will be making its debut in Japan October 28. The translated synopsis for the episode reads as such:

“As Goku and co. are in a jam, Goku Xeno and Vegeta Xeno come to their aid, having noticed the change in the Prison Planet. To counter Cumber’s bottomless power, the two use the Potara to fuse! It’s the explosive birth of the mightiest warrior!”

If you’re unaware of game the anime is based on, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series.