Dragon Ball Art Gives Super Saiyan 4 Goku a Godly Makeover

Dragon Ball might have strayed away from the Super Saiyan 4 form, but one artist is ready to combine the wayward transformation with a rather godly one. Over on Reddit, fans gathered to discuss a new piece of art which surfaced from the user idream36. The artist used social media to bring their vision of Super Saiyan 4 Goku to life, and they went so far as to imagine how the hero might look if he became a God of Destruction while using the form.

The artwork, which can be seen below, shows a faraway shot of Goku as he hovers in the vacuum of space. The Saiyan can be seen floating far above Earth's atmosphere with the stars around him. Similar to Beerus, the pose which Goku is striking comes off as equal parts confident and intimidating. So if I were a rogue alien looking to pick a fight, I would not be doing so with this dude.

Of course, Super Saiyan 4 has made a comeback here, and its sharp angles will remind Dragon Ball fans of Broly's berserk form. There are some clear differences between the two as Goku's form gives him an ape-like chest covered with red hair. His eyes are also rimmed with red lines, and the look completes itself with a wild black hairstyle which ditches the traditional blond look of a Super Saiyan.

This form is completed with a God of Destruction uniform, but it is nothing too surprising. The outfit is ripped right from Beerus since the current God of Destruction has impeccable taste. This Dragon Ball drawing seems to assume Beerus handed the title over to Goku when he retired or the Saiyan took the job forcibly, which seems out of character. Really, being a God of Destruction at all is a strange choice for Goku, but fans admit this mock up has lots of potential.

Do you think Goku suits this over-the-top look? Or does the Saiyan need to tone it down? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

