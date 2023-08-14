Dragon Ball Cosplay Powers Up With Super Saiyan Gogeta

Dragon Ball has introduced all kinds of cool forms and fusions for Goku and Vegeta over the course of its lengthy anime and manga run, and one awesome cosplay is helping to power up with the best with a cool take on Super Saiyan Gogeta! While Goku and Vegeta have taken on powerful foes since the franchise first started to have them fighting alongside one another as rivals, it's on a rare occasion that the two of them actually work together. When the two are completely on the same page as to how to handle something, the situation's usually dire and it's their last resort.

This has happened a few times in Dragon Ball's history as Goku and Vegeta needed to work together to defeat a powerful foe that they could not take down with their own power. This caused them to rely on the Fusion technique, and the funnest result of this is seeing Goku and Vegeta use the Fusion Dance to combine into Gogeta. The first successful take on this happened in the fight against Janemba in Dragon Ball Z: Fusion Reborn, and now artist @elia.fery on Instagram has brought Super Saiyan Gogeta to life with some powerful cosplay. Check it out:

How to Watch Dragon Ball Z Movies

If you wanted to check out Dragon Ball Z: Fusion Reborn, or any of the movies in Dragon Ball's extensive catalog, you can now find many of them streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll in both English subtitled and dubbed releases. As for Dragon Ball Z: Fusion Reborn, Crunchyroll teases the events of the movie as such if you have never jumped into it before:

"The universe is ripped apart at the seams after an industrial disaster in Other World unleashes the monstrous Janemba – and the beast grows stronger with every moment. The turmoil reaches across dimensions, and the battle rages on two fronts. Goku and Vegeta unite in the fight for Other World's survival, while Goten and Trunks confront a ghoulish army of the undead on Earth. With strength and fury, the warriors reach incredible heights of power – but it isn't enough. A dangerous plan of attack is devised, and only an unprecedented level of teamwork will deliver victory."

Where does Fusion Reborn rank among your favorite Dragon Ball Z movies? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything Dragon Ball in the comments!