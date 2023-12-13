Dragon Ball Cosplay Goes Super Saiyan With Kefla

Dragon Ball Super introduced fans to a powerful new Saiyan fusion with the Tournament of Power arc, and one awesome cosplay has helped to bring Super Saiyan Kefla back to the spotlight after all this time! Dragon Ball Super introduced fans to a whole new multiverse of potential foes that Goku and Vegeta would face, and even took this a step further with the reveal that another universe had its own version of the Saiyans. It's here that fans were introduced to new female Saiyans, Kale and Caulifla, and fans saw them really get into action when the fate of their universe was on the line.

During the Tournament of Power, fans saw how Kale and Caulifla quickly grew in strength thanks to fighting another powerful Saiyan like Goku, and soon enough they reached a whole new level through a Potara Earring Fusion. This new fusion, Kefla, then showed off the extent of her Super Saiyan power and gave Goku a run for his money as he was trying to nail down how to use the Ultra Instinct technique. Now this Dragon Ball Super fan favorite has made a major comeback through some slick cosplay from artist @elia.fery on Instagram. Check it out:

What's Next for Dragon Ball?

Kale and Caulfila were last seen during the final moments of the Dragon Ball Super TV anime, but unfortunately have yet to show any signs of a potential return. With the Dragon Ball Super manga nearing the end of the arc adapting the events of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie, there is a chance that we might see these Saiyans along with more of Universe 6 (and the other potential universes) in the future of the series as it continues with new arcs. But for the anime, the Dragon Ball franchise is going in a much different direction.

Dragon Ball Daima has been announced as the next new anime for the franchise. Now in the works for a release some time in the Fall 2024 window as part of the celebration for Dragon Ball's 40th Anniversary, Dragon Ball Daima will be a new story from series creator Akira Toriyama exploring new sides of the franchise's world. It's yet to be revealed if we will see any of the new characters from Dragon Ball Super, but further details will be revealed at a later date.

Where does Kefla rank among your favorite Saiyans in the Dragon Ball franchise? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!