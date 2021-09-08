Dragon Ball Super: Kale and Caulifla Beef Up in This Epic Mash-Up

The final season of Dragon Ball Super’s first foray into the world of anime ended with the Z Fighters from Universe 7 battling against several insane enemies in a fight for their lives, but perhaps none of these new warriors struck a chord more with fans than the Saiyan brawlers from Universe Six in Kale and Caulifla. With the two warriors managing to use the potarra earrings during the Tournament of Power to create the being Kefla, one fan artist has given the fusion of these two characters a big power-up following her initial appearance.

While the anime saw Goku defeating Kefla during the reality-bending tournament, the events in the manga painted a very different picture when it came to how Universe Six ultimately lost the Tournament of Power. Rather than fighting Goku at the end, Gohan stepped up to the plate and fought against the fusion of Kale and Caulifla, with the manga either making the son of Goku that much stronger or Kefla that much weaker when the Saiyans met on the battlefield. With Gohan and Kefla eliminating one another, Goku didn’t have to use the power of Ultra Instinct against Universe Six at all, saving the power for the final fight against Jigen of Universe 11.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Twitter Artist Daff Duff Art shared this empowered version of Kefla, who ultimately wasn’t powerful enough to defeat Goku in his Ultra Instinct Sign form in the episodes of the anime, but was able to come to a draw with Son Gohan in the pages of Dragon Ball Super’s manga:

https://twitter.com/daffduff_art/status/1435320829684895749?s=20

Following their initial appearance in the early days of the Tournament of Power Arc, neither Kale nor Caulifla has returned to Dragon Ball Super in either the Moro or the Granolah Arcs. With both of the Saiyans having their own unique personalities and Kale actually being her universe’s version of the Legendary Super Saiyan, with that distinction being held by Broly in Universe 7, we definitely can see these brawlers returning in the future of the series created by Akira Toriyama.

Do you think we’ll see Kale and Caulifla return shortly to Dragon Ball Super? Which version of the Tournament of Power did you prefer between the anime and the manga? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.