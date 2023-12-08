Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Preorders Go Live

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero was first announced back in March, and ever since then, things have moved rather slowly in terms of any news or updates on the new Dragon Ball fighting game. Now, however, things are starting to pick up a bit. The game finally got an official name this week during The Game Awards, and now, preorders have already opened up for the game, too. Granted, there's still no release date for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, but if you're really keen on staking your claim on a copy ahead of schedule, you can do so already.

The preorders in question are available via GameStop with the retailer offering the chance to buy either the PlayStation 5 or the Xbox Series X|S versions right now. In case you missed the specifics of the reveal from Thursday, Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero is coming to those PlayStation and Xbox platforms as well as the PC via Steam, so the only platform lacking from these preorders is the PC version. The Steam page is live for the game, though you can only wishlist it there right now.

While there's still no date attached to this new Dragon Ball fighting game, one interesting detail shared by the GameStop listing is the price of Dragon Ball: Striking! Zero. According to those PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S listings, the game will cost $69.99. Neither Bandai Namco's initial announcement from last night nor the press release associated with it designated a price for the game, so this is the first that we're hearing of it carrying a $70 price tag, though that shouldn't be a surprising price point given how that's what other AAA games have started adopting as opposed to the longstanding price of $60.

When Does Dragon Ball: Striking! Zero Release?

GameStop doesn't even have a placeholder date for the game with the listing instead saying that the date is still to be decided which is the same thing that's been shared on other listings, too. Frustratingly enough, none of the blog posts or social posts or trailers for the Dragon Ball game even provided a release year for it, though it's pretty safe to assume we'll see this game release at some point in 2024.

The good news is that we hopefully won't have to wait too much longer to get a release date or at least a narrowed-down indication of when the game might launch. That's because next month, Bandai Namco has already announced plans to hold another Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour event. This'll include fighting game competitions between pros in the competitive scene as well as news on existing Dragon Ball games that are still being supported. While not much has been said about Dragon Ball: Striking! Zero in relation to that event, the fact that it made an appearance at The Game Awards should hopefully mean that Spike Chunsoft and Bandai Namco will be a bit more open about sharing details on the game next month.