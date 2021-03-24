Dragon Ball Super Cliffhanger Sets Up Goku and Vegeta's Meeting with Granolah

✖

Dragon Ball Super's newest chapter sets up Goku and Vegeta's first meeting with Granolah with its big cliffhanger! The Granolah the Survivor arc continues with Dragon Ball Super's newest chapter, and the titular fighter of the arc has been one of the most curious additions to the franchise as a whole. Not only was it revealed that he has a traumatic past with Freeza and the Saiyans, he's holding a massive grudge against them that he's carried through fifty years of his life. The newest chapter of the series took that grudge to a powerful new level.

After the previous chapter ended with the tease that Granolah was successfully able to make a wish on a new set of Dragon Balls, the newest chapter of the series revealed that this wish was indeed successful. Now as one of the most powerful beings in the seventh universe, the end of Chapter 70 of the series has put him directly on a collision course with Goku and Vegeta.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 70 of the series revealed that Granolah indeed was able to make himself the strongest warrior in the universe with the Dragon Balls at the cost of 150 years of his life. Magnifying his own latent potential and aging his body to the point where he would have accumulated all of that power through training, he is now out on his revenge quest for Freeza. But in trying to get information on his location from the Heeters, Granolah ends up giving them an idea instead.

Their new plot is to aim Granolah at the two Saiyans who they know defeated Moro through Android Seven-Three's database. While the cliffhanger from the chapter does not quite put them on the same path just yet, the Heeter's new plan will have them squaring off against one another. This will be Granolah's true test of his strongest in the universe title, and a test of Goku and Vegeta's new paths as well.

With Goku aiming to evolve Ultra Instinct further and Vegeta now learning the techniques of a God of Destruction, this will most likely be a huge fight testing all of their respective power and ability. But what do you think? How do you think the first meeting between Granolah, Goku and Vegeta will go?

