Dragon Ball Super Reveals Moro’s Weakness to SPOILER

Dragon Ball Super’s Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc has provided Goku and the other Z Fighters with one of their toughest opponents yet. Thanks to his magic, Planet Eater Moro has defeated Goku and Vegeta time and time again as he continues to devour their ki. This led the two of them to train in their own ways around this major magic power, but perhaps Moro can be defeated in another fashion. As the killer android Seven Three continues to use his power, the latest chapter of the series revealed a key component in defeating Moro.

When Gohan and Piccolo’s killer teamwork manage to defeat Seven-Three, the android resolves itself to use Moro’s power as a last ditch resort. This worked during their last fight as Gohan and Piccolo had no idea that he would drain their energy, but this time they were ready. Soon Androids 17 and 18 arrive and reveal that they aren’t hit by Moro’s ability.

Seven-Three activates Moro’s ability and tries to drain their ki, but the androids aren’t damaged by it. Because they don’t have ki, Seven Three can’t absorb their energy and will most likely not be harmed by Seven-Three’s copy ability either because of it. One of the major theories early into Moro’s run in Dragon Ball Super had the idea that the androids might be able to defeat Moro, so this is a major step in that direction.

Given the current trajectory of the story having Earth’s fighters holding off Moro’s army until Goku and Vegeta arrive, it’s highly unlikely that one of the androids will deal a killer blow to Moro himself. But since every second counts, this can be a major card the Z Fighters can play in case Moro jumps into action before Goku and Vegeta arrive.

Moro’s magic may impact the planet as well, but it’s clear now that he has a weakness against the androids as he can’t absorb their power. Given that his fighting style thus far has been to weaken his opponents before dealing the final blow, Moro might not be able to combat a fighter who will not tire due to his magic.

But what do you think? Will his weakness to androids play a role in the future? Does this mean Vegeta’s Spirit Control is the right idea? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

The Japanese-language and English dub releases of Dragon Ball Super are now complete and available to stream with FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. Viz Media is releasing new chapters of the manga at a monthly rate that can be read entirely for free through the Shonen Jump digital library, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD. Fans in Japan are also able to enjoy fresh non-canon adventures from the franchise with new episodes of Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ promotional anime series.