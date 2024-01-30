Dragon Ball Daima: Where's Gohan?

Dragon Ball Daima's new Goku trailer didn't just generate some big fan reactions – it also put a spotlight on one big question that is looming over the series: Where is Gohan?

After two trailers for Dragon Ball Daima we still don't have any sightings of Gohan – and the same goes for the promo artwork and character design sketches that have leaked online. So far, Gohan is non-existent in Dragon Ball Daima's marketing – and the timing of that couldn't be weirder.

(Photo: Toei)

Dragon Ball has just successfully rekindled fan hype for Gohan over the last year or so: the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero starring Gohan and PIccolo had the biggest international box office haul of any Dragon Ball movie, and the manga adaptation of the film went even deeper into setting up and explaining Gohan unlocking his new "Beast" form and powers. At the time of writing this, the next few chapters of the Dragon Ball Super manga are set to give fans a proper fight between Goku and Gohan, with father and son each testing the limits of the new powers they've achieved (respectively). Goku will be testing his new mastery of the godly Ultra Instinct technique, while Gohan will find out how his new Beast power compares to it.

That's all to say: Gohan couldn't be hotter in the current Dragon Ball Super franchise – making all the more baffling that there's no apparent reference to him in Daima. The show's premise (see below) will have Goku and co. taken off-world for this adventure that transforms them to kid size, so Gohan's absence will be easily explained – for the very same reason he hasn't been featured in Goku and Vegeta intergalatic adventures during Dragon Ball Super (i.e.: raising a family). The thing fans really want to know is whether or not Dragon Ball Daima will have a kid Gohan design, or have adult Gohan cameo in between the kid-sized antics.

We'll know for sure when the Dragon Ball Daima anime premieres this fall.

What Is Dragon Ball Daima About?

Due to a conspiracy, Goku and his friends are turned small. In order to fix things, they'll head off to a new world! It's a grand adventure with intense action in an unknown and mysterious world. Since Goku has to make up for his petite size, he uses his Power Pole to fight, something not seen in a long time.

Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama is heavily involved in the production of Dragon Ball Daima. It's been revealed that Yoshitaka Yashima will be directing the series, with Aya Komaki (One Piece) serving as assistant director. Yuko Kakihara is handling script and series composition, while Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru is doing character designs. Akio Iyoku will serve as producer. Goku will once again be voiced by Dragon Ball icon Masako Noazwa.