Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Announces 4K UHD Release

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is the latest animated film in the shonen franchise that introduced the world to Super Saiyans, Ultra Instinct, and more anime characters than we can count. Focusing on the Red Ribbon Army's return, and making the controversial decision to keep Goku and Vegeta on the sidelines, the film also took the opportunity to implement a new animation style for the franchise. With the movie hitting Crunchyroll earlier this year, it looks like the movie that brought us Gohan Beast and Orange PIccolo is coming to 4K UHD later this year.

Currently, the animators at Toei Animation have yet to confirm how we'll see the Dragon Ball franchise return to the anime medium, though creators have hinted at the idea that we will see the Z-Fighters return at some point in the future. Luckily, the manga is continuing to march forward with the latest storyline adapting Super Hero's story and recently introducing Orange Piccolo to the printed page for the first time. While neither Akira Toriyama nor series artist Toyotaro have confirmed what will happen following the adaption of Super Hero, fans are crossing their fingers that Frieza and his newest form might play a pivotal role based on Granolah The Survivor Arc's conclusion.

Dragon Ball Super: 4K Hero

The Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero 4K/UHD physical copy will be available in November of this year according to Rightstuf Anime. The upcoming release will feature original art of Orange Piccolo and Gohan Beast, a lenticular cover, and many additional features such as special videos, trailers, and more.

(Photo: Shueisha)

The Dragon Ball Super television series came to an end in 2017, with the final fight between Goku and Jiren being one of the biggest anime events in recent memory. Whenever the series does return, there is plenty of material to cover as both the Moro and Granolah Arcs could potentially mean years of material for the anime adaptation to cover. Major moments like the introduction of Ultra Ego Vegeta and Black Frieza to the small screen are sure to send shockwaves in the anime world, even if said moments might be years away.

Will you be picking up this Dragon Ball Super physical release later this year?